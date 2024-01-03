Court: Robeson County’s Clarence Jamar Graham involved in distribution of over 4,600 grams of fentanyl during 2020

RALEIGH – A Robeson County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple state charges for masterminding a 2020 fentanyl distribution conspiracy while in custody.

The charges against Clarence Jamar Graham, 36, included possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina, said his role in the conspiracy continued after his release from prison and following his second arrest.

On August 22, 2022, Graham pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

During a traffic stop executed during the investigation, Graham allegedly was found in a car with a child in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl.

“Small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly, especially for small children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in the release. “This fentanyl dealer jeopardized the safety of the community and put a small child at risk. We will not tolerate callous narcotics dealers who endanger the innocent.

“Our message with this case is clear – distributing fentanyl in North Carolina will lead to prison,” Easley added.

According to the news release, Graham utilized co-defendant Jania Leggett to sell fentanyl on his behalf while he was serving a state prison sentence between April and September 2020.

Witnesses reported to law enforcement that they had seen AR-15-style rifles and small children in the house that Leggett used as a hub for her fentanyl sales, the release stated.

In October 2020, the release stated, investigators learned that Graham had been released from prison and was using a Lumberton area hotel for drug sales made by him and Leggett.

Detectives with the Lumberton Police Department stopped Leggett and Graham leaving the hotel on October 13. When the law officers approached their vehicle, the documents stated, they observed that Leggett had a .40 caliber handgun in her lap and that there was a small child in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl.

Detectives then searched the vehicle and a storage unit in Graham’s name. They found a total of 334.98 grams of fentanyl, $46,647 in cash, an additional handgun in Leggett’s purse and a variety of items used to package drugs for sale, court documents said.

After Graham was arrested for the traffic stop, the release said, he continued to run fentanyl sales from the Robeson County Jail. Investigators located multiple recorded jail phone calls made in November and December 2020 where Graham gave out directions to another co-conspirator about the prices and quantities of drugs being sold.

Overall, investigators determined that Graham was involved in the distribution of more than 4,600 grams of fentanyl during the year 2020, reads the release.

Easley, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

The Lumberton Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case; Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolina Webb prosecuted the case.