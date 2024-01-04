LUMBERTON – A homeless female said on Wednesday that she discovered the body of a 50-year-old Lumberton woman lying on the ground by a junked vehicle at a car repair shop on the 400 block of S. Chippewa Street in the city, according to Lumberton Police.

Tara Lynn Barton has been identified as the deceased.

On Wednesday, police officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person on South Chippewa Street. They were flagged down by the woman who said she was homeless and had walked behind a car repair shop to sleep in one of the junked vehicles.

After coming across the body, authorities said, the woman said she called 911.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were summoned to begin an investigation into the death.

Family members told authorities that they last saw Barton around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a news release said.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking members of the public, if they saw or came into contact with Barton since she was last seen, to please call police detective Paula McMillian at 910-671-3845.