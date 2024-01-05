LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6% in November, according to information released this week by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 39 of North Carolina’s counties in November 2023, decreased in 17, and remained unchanged in 44,” according to a prepared statement released to the Robesonian and other media outlets.

Scotland County, Robeson’s closest neighbor to the west, had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.9%, while Buncombe and Swain counties each had the lowest at 2.6%. Five of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, two decreased, and eight remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 4.6%, while Asheville had the lowest at 2.8%. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 89 counties, increased in five, and remained unchanged in six. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

A glance at Robeson County’s closest neighbors showed that only Scotland County had a higher jobless rate. Samson and Pender counties posted the lowest rates at 3.3%.

Bladen (4.2%), Columbus (5.36), Cumberland (4.6%) and Hoke (4.4%) round out the performance in the greater Robeson area.

Year-over-year performance showed that Robeson County’s unemployment rate improved a half percentage point, falling from 5.3%. The county has seen an improving trend since July 2020 when the unemployment stood at 12%.

The state report ranked Robeson County at 93, meaning just seven other counties had higher unemployment rates in November.

Additionally in November, the county saw a very slight decrease (-161) in the labor pool — the number of people available to work. The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in November by 27,699 to 5,086,500, while those unemployed increased by 402 to 177,244. Since November 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 126,461, while those unemployed decreased 7,217.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” the statement read.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for mid-January, when the statewide unemployment rate for December 2023 will be released.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].