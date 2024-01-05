PEMBROKE – The town of Pembroke has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 10 to celebrate the Pembroke Transportation Investment for Revitalization on Main Street in the downtown district.

The improvements are part of a series of updates to the downtown area, and all part of the town’s “Master Plan.”

The downtown ceremony is set for 3 p.m.

“The project was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation due to the benefits the town will realize in the following areas: safety, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, environmental protection and quality of life,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said Thursday.

For the event, residents and visitors will be able to park off Main Street in the Legal Aid and Town Hall parking lots.

A reception with refreshments will follow the brief afternoon ceremony.

As described by Thomas, “The project will create a network of complete streets to connect the downtown to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to the west and the headquarters of the Lumbee Tribe to the east. Street improvements will be made in the center of the historic downtown, including replacement of deteriorated infrastructure, relocation of overhead utility lines, installation of lighting and landscaping improvements, crosswalks, ramps, bike lanes, and new sidewalks.”

Also, he said, the expansion of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure will provide alternative, safer routes to a busy Third Street and is expected to reduce injuries to cyclists and pedestrians by as much as 50%. Once completed, the project will enhance connectivity and access between the university to the west and small businesses downtown, reinvigorating business and improving quality of life for residents.”

Phase one of the master plan got underway in November 2020, which included new brick sidewalks, improved lighting, utility upgrades and landscaping along Union Chapel Road sidewalks between Second and Third streets.

Those changes were designed to create a safer, more inviting street for residents and visitors, and they coincided with the opening of the A.S. Thomas Center, a 36,000-square-foot mixed-use development.

