LUMBERTON — The most recent newsletter published by FIRST North Carolina spotlights the RobCoBots robot team connected to PSRC’s Early College.

FIRST North Carolina is a subsidiary of Manchester, New Hampshire’s FIRST, a not-for-profit organization “devoted to helping young people discover and develop a passion for science, engineering, technology, and math,” according to press material from the organization.

The newsletter story explains that The Robcobots began seven years ago “when two teachers from the local school district’s Early College wanted to introduce STEM and robotics to the high school,” the story reads. “They believed that by bringing these subjects to the school, they could help students learn more about technology and problem-solving, preparing them for future jobs and making learning more fun.”

The name, “RobCoBots,” is a mashup of “Robeson County Robots.

The question and answer article that follows is taken from the newsletter:

Name a challenge you’ve conquered.

“Initially, our team struggled with the transfer of knowledge between the veterans and rookies on the team. We overcame this by breaking down our team into specific areas (mechanical, electrical, software, marketing, and communications) and electing managers to hold meetings twice a month. In this way, we are able to dedicate time to teaching newer members about their area of expertise and pass on knowledge to the next generation of RobCoBots.”

Why FIRST?

“To us, FIRST is a fantastic community where we support each other and learn together. In our county, STEM chances are limited, so being part of an FRC team is a big deal. That is why we work so hard to spread the ideals and knowledge we’ve learned from FIRST in our county. We do this by giving school presentations, running summer engineering camps, and holding a free STEM event last September. Additionally, this year the RobCoBots have started mentoring five FTC teams and two FLL teams in Robeson county.”

Some advice or rookies.

“Don’t let failure discourage you. Most teams starting out won’t immediately win an event. However, each event is a valuable learning opportunity. Remember, FRC isn’t solely about winning; it’s about growing as a team and as individuals.”

HOW DO YOU GIVE BACK?

“The FRC 6729 RobCoBots are fortunate to receive strong support from our community. In return, we give back by volunteering at various events whenever possible. We help out at county events like PSRC’s STEAM NIGHT, the local planetarium’s STAR PARTY, the FTC Robeson County Competition, and FIRST LEGO LEAGUE Competitions. We assist in organizing events, work as referees and scorekeepers, set up, clean up, and do many other tasks.

“Our team values community support and believes in giving back. Volunteering at these events not only helps us grow but also allows us to contribute to making our community a better place for everyone.”