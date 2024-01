LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College invites everyone to attend a special tribute to honor Dr. Martin Luther King on Jan. 11. The service will be held from noon to 1 p.m in the ADL auditorium on RCC’s main campus in Lumberton.

Dr. Stephen Love will serve as the keynote speaker of the event.. The topic of Love’s speech will be “The Audacity of Service: Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.”

This event is free and is open to the public. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.