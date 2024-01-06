RALEIGH — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) has recognized Sen. Danny Britt as a 2023 Defender of Public Safety for the important work done during the 2023 legislative session to protect public safety in North Carolina.

“During a session that saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety related bills, Britt dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the Association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the State, according to a prepard swtement from the association.

“Senator Britt has been a valuable partner in the recent legislative session, supporting the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association which is a voice for all 100 sheriffs in the State,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell, president of the association. “As a result, our sheriffs have new tools we can use to protect our communities such as new laws intended to protect our electric power grid, stop dangerous street takeovers by motor vehicle gangs and some which will allow us to better address the growing fentanyl crisis many of us see in our communities. We are better equipped today than we were yesterday to protect the lives, liberties, and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”

Britt’s legislative district is served by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Hoke County Sheriff Roderick Virgil and Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

During the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly considered hundreds of bills and enacted dozens of laws that had a direct impact on law enforcement and public safety in North Carolina, according to the association. The 2024 session is expected to begin in April and will likely see many additional law enforcement and public safety related bills.