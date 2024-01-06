LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will meet to swear in Crystal Weindel Monroe to represent District 6. Monroe will fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Mike Smith in October.

When the district appointed Monroe, she released the following statement: “Having my own children in PSRC and being involved with them has given me the desire to serve in this position,” she said. “My focus is on the children, staff and stakeholders of PSRC and I am committed to ensuring a brighter future for all.”

Tuesday’s board meeting will take place at the PSRC Central Office, 100 Hargrave St., Lumberton. The meeting can also be accessed by the following link: https://youtube.com/live/iqo8FH9rC9Y?feature=share.

Other agenda items include the following: School Board Appreciation Month, KABOOM Community Playground, NCDPI Academic Growth Awards, Public Comments, Monthly Financial Report, Certified/Classified Personnel, Legal Issues and Closed Session Minutes.