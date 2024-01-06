LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County released test-taking tips for students as they prepare to take the Fall NC EOC Assessments Jan. 8-12.

Students in high schools across the district excluding PSRC Early College High School will take the assessments next week.

The school district encourages students to get plenty of rest ahead of testing dates and be sure to take their time during testing and not rush.

In addition, while answering multiple-choice questions, students should use what they know to eliminate the wrong answers first.

As always, students are encouraged to arrive at school on time.

“Above all, we want our students to do their best,” said PSRC Supt. Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“We know that testing can cause stress for our students, but we also know these tests are an opportunity for them to shine and demonstrate what they have learned. Students, we want you to know that your score does not define you. These tests are used to help us improve our schools and the way that we deliver instruction to best meet our students’ needs,” he said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction defines the importance of assessments.

“Assessment is a tool used to measure, track, and monitor student progress or mastery of particular learning objectives and expectations over time,” NCDPI’s Family Guide to Assessment reads in part.

“School and district leaders can use data to gauge how classrooms and schools are performing. This data can be used to identify resources or professional development that would help teachers help students; it can also help administrators make personnel decisions to improve quality of learning and evaluation of how state academic standards are being implemented through local curriculum,” according to NCDPI.