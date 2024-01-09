LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton’s director of electric utilities expressed confidence in the city’s power system ahead of the heavy rain and high wind forecasted for Tuesday as Winter Storm Finn hits the East Coast.

“We’re ready — the best we can be,” Greg Prevatte said during Monday’s Lumberton City Council meeting when asked about his department’s preparedness.

While Prevatte stated the city is ready, he did way that the water from other recent weather systems is “the only thing that concerns me right now,” especially with some recently-installed power lines along Dawn Drive, which parallels Interstate 95 on its west side between exits 20 and 22.

“You’ve obviously got poles that have just been recently (placed),” Prevatte said. “We haven’t transferred a lot of those power lines back over to the new lines yet, which is a good thing — so the old ones should hold. But with the water and the wind, and the new poles, that’s kind of a concern.”

Prevatte touted examples of recent tropical systems to hit the region in which the city’s power system has had little issue.

“We’ve been very diligent over the last two or three years to keep these lines trimmed down,” Prevatte said. “We’ve had a couple hurricanes, small ones, and haven’t had hardly any outages. All we can really do is gas the trucks up, fill up the materials — and a good thing is (the storm Tuesday) is going to come during the day, so hopefully we can get out there as quick as we can if we have an issue.”

The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday with rain likely before 8 a.m., then showers likely until 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

“Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall,” according to a statement released Monday by weather forecasters in Wilmington.

Windy weather is expected from southeast with 11-16 miles per hour sustained wind, increasing to 21-26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday night is expected to bring more showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall.

The weather is part of a “highly impactful” winter storm expected to dump snow Monday across the country’s midsection before heading east.