School district mark Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County would like to thank all school resource officers and law enforcement officers for their service as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Since the inception of the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015, the annual day has served as a day to recognize and show gratitude to law enforcement officers for their service.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County would like to thank all school resource officers and local law enforcement officers for their service and commitment to the safety of our students, staff members and communities! Today, we thank them for their selflessness and dedication to the safety and well-being of others,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson in a statement.

School resource officers from local law enforcement agencies serve and protect students and staff members each day. These law enforcement officers serve as both safety officials and positive role models for PSRC students.

“Our School Resource Officer Lorenzo Currie is more than an officer at SAES. He is a mentor and supporter of all students and staff. He goes above and beyond to show children that he wants what is best for them. Through personal experiences, he attempts to help children learn and excel in school,” said Southside-Ashpole Elementary Principal Isabel McClain.

Oxendine Elementary School Principal Dr. Sheri Herndon also spoke of the positive impact that School Resource Officer Canady makes at her school.

“The staff and students appreciate our school resource officer as she helps provide a safe environment and builds relationships to help make our school a better place,” Dr. Herndon said.

“Officer Canady is visible throughout the campus and communicates with staff and students to maintain an orderly environment and be proactive in making the best decisions to protect our school,” she added.

Sgt. Joe Oxendine can be seen monitoring hallways and the cafeteria during the school day at Fairmont High School and directing traffic during dismissal.

“Sgt. Joe Oxendine is well-liked by students and staff and always puts the safety of our students at Fairmont High School first. Students also seek him out when they need help. Sgt. Oxendine is a vital part of our school’s leadership team, and we are blessed to have him,” said Fairmont High School Principal Dr. Anthony Barton.

