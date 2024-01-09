Anita Stallings, a seasoned leader with extensive academic development and alumni relations experience, has been named vice chancellor for Advancement and president of the University Foundation at UNC Pembroke.

Stallings has more than 25 years of higher education fundraising experience including several successful multimillion-dollar campaigns at some of the state’s top universities. Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement on Friday after his recommendation was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees.

“I look forward to welcoming Anita as the new vice chancellor for Advancement at UNC Pembroke,” Cummings said. “Her extensive experience in both public and private higher education, combined with a deep understanding and appreciation for rural North Carolina, make her an exceptional fit for our university.

“With a proven track record and highly regarded reputation, Anita’s leadership is poised to be a driving force in advancing our institution’s mission, promoting community engagement and shaping our university’s bright future. I’m excited for the potential and contributions she will add to the good work our Advancement team is already doing,” Cummings continued.

Stallings’ selection comes after a highly competitive national search. She will assume the role February 15. She currently serves as vice dean for Development and Alumni Affairs for the Duke University School of Nursing, where she recently helped usher in a $15 million gift––one of the largest in school history.

“I am honored to join UNC Pembroke at such a pivotal time in its history. The university’s deep commitment to diversity and to making high-quality education accessible are two qualities that attracted me to this position,” Stallings said.

“I’m excited to work with Chancellor Cummings and look forward to working with university leaders and a very committed advancement staff to strengthen the culture of philanthropy at UNCP for even greater success.”

Stallings, a Raleigh native, has served in leadership positions during much of her decorated three-decade-long career. At Duke University School of Nursing, she led an effective development and alumni affairs team to support the No. 2-ranked graduate school in the country. During her tenure, she worked on numerous campaigns and targeted fundraising programs, including Duke Forward, a comprehensive campaign spanning Duke University and Duke Health that raised $3.8 billion.

At N.C. State, she rose from director of development to associate dean of Advancement for the College of Sciences. She was integral to the university’s $1.5 billion campaign supporting academic priorities. Earlier in her career, she held development positions at Duke Medicine and The Pennsylvania State University.

“I’ve had the chance to work with teams to build their success and to mentor and coach alumni affairs, communications and fundraisers to be their very best,” she said. “I’ve also been very fortunate to collaborate with college and university leaders, where we worked to align philanthropic opportunities with institutional priorities so that together we advance our work to build additional support.”

Stallings looks forward to guiding the same success in her new role at UNCP.

“I look forward to making sure my team has the time they need to develop genuine relationships with our alumni and other stakeholders who want to help us positively impact the lives of our students and the community in transformative ways,” she said.

Stallings earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Meredith College and has been active in her community, serving on numerous boards, including the North Carolina State Employees Credit Union advisory board.

She and her husband, Steve, have three children, Adam and twins, Angela and David.