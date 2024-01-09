LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County schools and facilities will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

PSRC Transportation Department workers surveyed road areas Tuesday afternoon.

Transportation workers also will be on the roads early Wednesday morning to ensure routes are clear and safe for travel.

“We want to remind everyone at this point that buses will be running two hours later than usual on Wednesday,” said Jessica Sealey, public informaiton officer for the district. “Please plan accordingly and have students at their bus stops two hours later than their normal schedule. Breakfast will not be served on Wednesday due to the two-hour delay.

Exam updates for traditional high schools (high schools excluding PSRC Early College High School) are as follows:

Second-period exams will take place on Wednesday.

Third-period exams will take place on Thursday.

Fourth-period exams will take place on Friday.

“We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports,” Sealey said. “Please stay safe and stay tuned to local weather channels for updates on weather conditions in your area”