THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

An image of the clash is now held by the State Archives.

North Carolina History

Jan. 13: St. Augustine’s Freedmen’s School to University: On Jan. 13, 1868, classes began at Raleigh’s Saint Augustine’s University.

Episcopal Bishop Thomas Atkinson pressed for the creation of the school, originally called, St. Augustine’s Normal School and Collegiate Institute, to educate teachers to serve African American children across the state and nation. Atkinson said that such a school would be indispensable to the church in its mission to assist the nation’s newly freed African American population

Brinton Smith, who had come to North Carolina from New Jersey in 1866 to aid African Americans, was hired as the school’s first principal. Many of the school’s first students were formerly enslaved.

The national Episcopal church began to officially support the St. Augustine’s in 1907, and the school began offering junior college classes in the early 1920s. In 1928, the college gained four-year college status, conferring its first bachelor’s degrees in 1932. St. Augustine’s was the first historically black college to develop on-campus commercial radio and television stations.

It became a university in 2012 and now offers more than 30 areas of study to just under 2,000 students from around the country and the world.

Jan. 14: Black delegates had voice at 1868 Convention: On Jan. 14, 1868, a North Carolina constitutional convention, now known as the “Convention of 1868,” opened in Raleigh.

Jan. 15: The Fall of Fort Fisher: On Jan. 15, 1865, Fort Fisher, nicknamed “Gibraltar of the South,” fell to Union troops.

Built on a peninsula known as Federal Point at the mouth of the Cape Fear River, 18 miles south of Wilmington, Fort Fisher was the largest earthen fortification in the Confederacy. It guarded the port of Wilmington, and, in that capacity, was the most powerful seacoast fort in the South.

Fort Fisher was the last remaining lifeline in the closing months of the Civil War, allowing blockade runners to take advantage of the Cape Fear River to route supplies to troops inland.

On December 23 and 24, 1864, the Union Navy bombarded the fort. At the same time, the fort’s forces were reinforced with about 600 more men from Wilmington, increasing the number to around 2,000. The Union Navy attacked again on January 13, 1865. After two days, Union forces led by Gen. Alfred Terry overwhelmed the Confederate defenders led by Maj. Gen. W.H.C. Whiting and Col. William Lamb, and captured Fort Fisher.

The fall of Fort Fisher robbed Robert E. Lee’s army of its last connection to the outside and served as the beginning of the Wilmington Campaign, which also resulted in the fall of Fort Anderson and the occupation of Wilmington.

The Union attack on the fort was the largest amphibious attack by American forces until World War II.

Jan. 18: Lumbees Rally, Klansmen Scurry, in Robeson County: On Jan. 18, 1958, the Ku Klux Klan rallied in a field outside of Maxton in Robeson County to “put the Indians in their place, to end race-mixing.”

A generator powered the public address system and the single light bulb that illuminated the speaker’s immediate area. With only the dim light, the Klansmen, numbering less than 100, could not see the hundreds of Lumbee, some armed, surrounding them. The two groups clashed and struggled over the light bulb until a gunshot shattered it. More gunshots rang out in the darkness as the Lumbee routed the Klansmen from the field, ending the night’s event. Police arrested the Klan leader, James “Catfish” Cole, for inciting a riot. He was convicted and served a year in prison.

The incident garnered national attention in contemporary news outlets, including a three-page spread in Life magazine. Several images captured the unfolding events and the aftermath, including a triumphant Simeon Oxendine wrapped in the captured KKK banner. Oxendine was a prominent Lumbee community leader and a World War II veteran who flew more than 30 bombing missions.

In 1967, folklorist Malvina Reynolds paid homage to the confrontation in her song “Battle of Maxton Field.”

Jan. 19: Department Store Magnate Paul H. Rose: On Jan. 19, 1955, Paul Howard Rose, founder of the chain of Rose’s discount department stores, died at age 73.

Born in 1881 in Seaboard, Rose discovered his knack for merchandising early on. At age 12, he set up a wooden packing crate outside his hometown pharmacy and sold bundles of wood, his mother’s homemade cookies and other items. After business school in Virginia, Rose opened a store in Littleton. At times his capital was so limited he used empty shoeboxes to help fill the shelves. For a time he worked as a traveling salesman. He used that experience to educate himself about competitive pricing strategies.

Rose partnered with two businessmen, purchased stock in United 5 & 10 Cent Stores, and opened retail outlets in Henderson and Charlotte. The venture failed, but in 1915, Rose borrowed $500, bought a shop in Henderson, and opened the first Rose’s store. Rose removed merchandise from behind counters (where it had to be retrieved by stock clerks) to shelves that shoppers could peruse at their own pace.

The entrepreneur eventually operated 280 Rose’s stores in 11 southeastern states. Today, about 106 Rose’s stores remain.

NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

Jan. 13: Pres. Donald Trump impeached, again: On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)

Jan. 13, Supreme Court rules against Biden administration: On Jan. 13, 2022, the Supreme Court found that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority by requiring that employees at large businesses get a COVID-19 vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job; the court allowed the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Jan. 14: Lance Armstrong admits to using performance-enhancing drugs: On Jan. 14, 2013, cyclist Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France.

Jan. 14: Revolutionary War ends: In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April.

Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. is born: On Jan. 15, 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta.

Jan. 16, Caesar Augustus declared Roman emperor: On Jan. 16, 27 B.C., Caesar Augustus was declared the first Emperor of the Roman Empire by the Senate.

Jan. 17, Eisenhower warns of ‘military-industrial complex’: On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

Jan. 18, Captain Cook reaches Hawaii: On Jan. 18, 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”

Jan. 19, Lucille Ball gives birth, on TV and in real life: In 1953, CBS-TV aired the widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky. (By coincidence, Ball gave birth the same day to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr.)

This Week In History is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Associated Press.