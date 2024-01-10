By now I hope your new year is off to a good start. If you’re like me, that first weeks were a struggle and it took some time to steady the car on the road.

\Nothing seemed to go right. Appointments fell through, things I’d hoped didn’t get done, and my expectations were flattened. But then I remembered the sage words I read a few years ago on a sandwich board outside a New York Italian restaurant.

“Your diet can start tomorrow.”

Such warm and comforting advice. It wasn’t that I’d broken resolutions to eat better or exercise more. No, this was something bigger, wisdom on a higher metaphorical level. The words on the sign spoke to me clearly, and it even had a voice… like Paulie Walnuts from the HBO TV show, The Sopranos. “Hey, forget about it. Your diet can start tomorrow.”

Many of us begin the new year with high hopes that on January 1 the road ahead will be a little easier. We’ll be headstrong in our pursuit towards goals for self-improvement that we’ve set for our careers, our health, and our social and love lives. It’s terribly disappointing when challenges get in the way, and we feel like resolutions are all in vain. Those are the times when I hear the voice.

“Your diet can start tomorrow.”

The reality is you’re probably still shaking off the holiday hangover and look – you’ve got a whole big year ahead of you. Pace yourself. Relax. Take your time. Or as the overused cliché’ goes: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” No matter if it’s resolutions, goals, dreams…they all have expected setbacks. The most important things you can do are to be consistent and persistent. Realize there will be delays along the way but recommit yourself every day to your goals. Don’t give up on them and keep working hard, even on the toughest days. It takes time to see anything of value grow.

January is a cold, hard month, so go easy on yourself. If “Your diet can start tomorrow,” literally means that for you, then indulge a little. As much as I try to be disciplined, I also believe in being good to myself, and you should too. Life is too short to not enjoy some good things. Eat the extra calories if they make you feel better. Stay inside and avoid the cold if you can.

Honestly, the right time to do most anything is when you’re ready for it. There isn’t any rule that says things must change in any month of the year. So, if you’re still in a new year rut, trying to find your groove, it’s ok. There is no rush. It will get done when it gets done. I’m not always a fan of procrastination, but sometimes it’s ok. Remember…

“Your diet can start tomorrow.”

I hope this new year is a great one for us all, and my wish is that whatever you desire for yourself in 2024 comes to fruition, but don’t get frustrated if it takes some time or you don’t feel overwhelming motivation to get started just yet.

“Your diet can start tomorrow.” Happy New Year

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. Reach him by eamail at [email protected].