LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will hold auditions for The Little Mermaid 5:30-9 p.m, Jan. 26 and 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 for performances June 5-9.

Directed by Kendrix Singletary and based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Join us for a fishy fable that will capture your heart with irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Find complete information about auditions and more online at https://bit.ly/41W31pS or contact Stage Manager Jonathan Brewington at 910-738-4339 Ext.2, or [email protected] .