WILMINGTON – A 48-year-old Lumberton man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a gun and drug charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Elhodge Malik Kirby pled guilty to the charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. He pled guilty to the charges in September.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Aug. 17, 2021, the Department of Justice said. Kirby was in the front seat when a narcotics K9 detected an odor coming from the vehicle.

That led to a search.

Officers found a plastic bag on the floorboard with about 24 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, about 11 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale with white powdery residue, and a Narcan box with about 157 empty and unused wax bindles, according to the DOJ.

A .22 caliber pistol was also found under the seat, which later showed Kirby’s DNA on it.

The investigation revealed Kirby came to Wilmington from Lumberton to distribute narcotics due to the high demand.

The investigation also revealed that between July 2021 and August of 2021, Kirby was responsible for the possession and/or distribution of over 450 grams of crack cocaine, 24 grams of fentanyl and possessing two firearms in connection with his drug trafficking activities.

Kirby has a substantial criminal history dating back to 1992.

His prior convictions include, but are not limited to, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, assault on a government official, felony breaking or entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.