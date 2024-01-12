Proposed KaBoom! community playground for south Lumberton added to future action items

LUMBERTON – Crystal Weindel Monroe was sworn into office Thursday evening as the representative for the District 6 seat during a special meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

She fills the seat left vacant by Mike Smith in October.

James Gregory Bell, the senior resident Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 16B Robeson County, conducted the swearing-in ceremony during the meeting that was held at the school system’s Central Office, 100 Hargrave St.

Monroe was inaugurated with her family at her side.

After that, schools Superintendent Freddie Williamson motioned to her the way to her seat among the board members.

“We’ve got a seat waiting on ‘ya,” board Chairman Randy Lawson said.

Asked if she had anything to say to her family or her constituents in District 6, Monroe thanked “her family for coming and supporting me as well as everybody else in the community. So I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ to everybody all around Robeson County.”

Monroe was appointed to the position by a 6-4 vote during the board’s Dec.12 regular monthly meeting.

“Miss Monroe, congratulations on being seated as our newest board member,” Williamson said on Thursday night. ”We’re excited about you joining a powerful board that really understands outstanding work … We’re excited to have you aboard to help us continue on this journey.”

The District 6 opening was due to Smith’s retirement and resignation from the Board of Education. Smith’s resignation was received on Oct. 3 and effective Oct. 10, 2023.

The school board is made up of 11 members, eight of whom are elected by district and three at-large.

In other business, the board added a proposed KaBoom! community playground for south Lumberton to its action items.

“We have another great opportunity in front of us,” said Bobby Locklear, the assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services for Public Schools of Robeson County. “We have an opportunity to build a playground in and around Lumberton Junior High. This will come at minimal cost for us as a district and, again, it will provide an excellent opportunity for those students in that community to have somewhere to play once school is out.”

Kewanda Merritt, the founder and executive director of CONNECT Community Inc., presented an overview of the proposed playground.

Her organization, she said, “connects adolescents with caregivers through resources and opportunities throughout Robeson County. We are able to do this work from the funding of one of our largest funders, which is Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. In June of 2023, they contacted CONNECT Community with the opportunity to build a community playground. They wanted to look at Lumberton, specifically south Lumberton, and ask for some spaces where that could possibly happen.”

KaBoom! would design, plan for and build the community playspace, Merritt said. The community, too, would be involved in the project from start to finish. For this project, she added, they contacted a community non-profit to seek out a space in which they could possibly build the playground.

In surveying the area of south Lumberton, Merritt said, “We looked for open space of 2,000-plus square feet. An area that families of children ages 5 to 12 could walk to from their home.”

She told members of the board that from the 2300 block to where the Lumberton city limits end at the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Drive. “So, that’s where we start looking in that particular area where Lumberton Junior High falls in. Within this area,” Merritt said, “there are no playspaces, and we were able to identify three areas where this type of playground could fit and would be walkable for many families in the community. Of those three, two belong to Public Schools of Robeson County – Marion Road and Starlite Drive, all land which Lumberton Junior High sits on.”

With that, Merritt asked that Public Schools of Robeson County be a community partner in this project. That would include giving permission to build on the land, securing any necessary permits required locally to build the playspace, and assuming insurance, maintenance and liability of the new playspace, she said.

The playground, which would have a primary funder from outside Robeson County, would have a lifespan of about 10 to 15 years, according to Merritt.

“I think this is a great opportunity for all the partners involved — from the children to the surrounding neighborhood all the way up to the corporate sponsors. This is truly a community engagement of diverse stakeholders. So I think this would be a really good project for this particular area,” she said.

She said children would literally design the playspace – a walkup playground for children ages 5 to 12.

Board member Vonta Leach then made the motion to add the KaBoom! community playground to the board’s action items.

“We look forward to having the material in front of us next month,” chairman Lawson said.

