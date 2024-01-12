Health Department sees no increase in COVID-19 cases

LUMBERTON – Though the state, UNC Health Southeastern and media outlets are reporting that the number of COVD-19 cases are on the rise again, the Robeson County Health Department says only four confirmed positive cases came through its doors over the last 60 days.

That stretch of testing was conducted Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, said Suzanne Jackson, the Robeson County Public Health director.

The Health Department, she said Wednesday, continues to screen and treat for COVID, as necessary.

“From the people we are testing at the Health Department,” said Jackson, “we are not seeing an increase. However, I think the county numbers as a whole – which is inclusive of the hospital, nursing facilities, private practices – I think those numbers have increased.

“As far as people being tested and testing positive at the Health Department, we have not seen an increase in COVID,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of people, but only four positive cases. We’ve had a lot of people with the flu. We haven’t seen any positive RSVs here, either. But I know some of the hospitals and clinics have.”

In November and December, the Health Department saw 36 positive cases of COVID, Jackson reported.

From the time the county Health Department reopened following the holidays on January 2 through 6 p.m. Wednesday, “We have already diagnosed 10 flu’s and two COVIDs,” Jackson said. “What we are seeing is an influx and rise in flu cases. We are seeing COVID cases, but they are minimal among those we’re testing.”

Joseph Roberts, vice president and chief medical officer for UNC Health Southeastern, said in a statement:

“Most recent statewide data shows 17.2% of patients seen in emergency departments are for acute respiratory symptoms. At this time last year, that figure was at 13.6%. COVID-19 is at 4.9% compared to 7.3% last year. Influenza, for which the most common strain is Flu A, is at 3.1% and was at 2.8% last year.

“These are state figures,” Roberts said in the statement, “and our (Emergency Department) Director, Dr. Garik Misenar, believes UNC Health Southeastern is seeing similar numbers.”

According to Roberts, the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 is now JN.1. On a national level, it’s at 61.6% of all COVID-19 strains.

UNC Health Southeastern volumes for COVID-19 positive inpatients are currently trending similar to what we saw during this same time period last year, he said in the statement. “We are currently seeing about a 7% to 10% positivity rate of all COVID-19 testing at UNC Health Southeastern.”

Lab testing results can be misleading, however, because a large percentage of patients are now home testing, Roberts said. A more accurate measure of COVID-19 activity is looking at wastewater particles. Based on North Carolina data, the current levels are 125.1 million particles per person as opposed to 57.1 million this same time last year.

“Based on the wastewater measurement,” Roberts said in the statement, “We can expect a surge in COVID-19 cases.”

COVID trends differ from state to state, Jackson said.

“I think the numbers have increased (nationwide). But based on the information and data being presented on a state level, it looks like the majority of the counties (in North Carolina) are in the yellow or in the green, which means moderate. I don’t see anybody in the red.”

Red means a high number of cases.

Based on visits to emergency departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention track COVID and flu as increasing while RSV cases indicate no change.

In Robeson County, the COVID-19 hospital admission level is currently listed as medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jackson said it is now recommended that if you’re sick or suffer from any kind of upper respiratory issue, wear a mask when around other people.

“It is not a requirement,” she said.

If you have symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge you to stay home, get tested and seek treatment.

“We continue to encourage individuals to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines,” Roberts said in his hospital statement, “and to practice good hand hygiene as well as limiting social interactions if they have upper respiratory symptoms.”

UNC Health Southeastern Express Lab is available for drive-through service on the main hospital campus for blood draws for lab testing. Referrals may be requested through your primary care provider. While electronic orders are preferred, printed referrals are also accepted.