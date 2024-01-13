Resident in Robeson County and the surrounding areas will have two opportunities in January to give blood and help save lives.

The blood drives are a partnership with the American Red Cross, during a time when blood inventories across the United States are at an alarming low supply.

“The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number people of giving blood in 20 years,” read the flyer for the blood drive. “Blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.”

The first blood drive will be 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on the RCC main campus in Lumberton in the student center in Building 13.

The second blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Jan. 22 at RCC’s COMTech location in Pembroke at 124 Livermore Dr.

American Red Cross officials stated there are two ways everyone can help restock the shelves: Bring a friend with you and help spread the word about the blood drives through th community.

Donors are asked to arrive with a photo ID and come well-hydrated. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of the drive to answer health history questions and reduce wait times.

Anyone who donates blood in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The drawing includes travel, hotel, a $1000 gift card, pre-game activities, and more.

To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].