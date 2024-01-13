PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Fester, a cuddly cat that enjoys attention, but doesn’t enjoy being held for long periods of time. He does well with other cats and children. He would do well with dogs if given the proper time and introduction. Fester is a 1-year-old domestic longhair mix. He’s small and has gray hair. He has not been Neutered, but is heartworm negative and up to date on his vaccine. His adoption fee is $50. Please call the Robeson County Humane Society & Friends for Life Shelter at 910-738-8282 for more information on Fester or other available pets.