ELIZABETHTOWN — Wit Tuttell, the executive director of Visit NC, has announced that Elizabethtown will be an overnight stop on the 2024 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Route.

Find the announcement online HERE

The 25th annual ride is scheduled for a Spruce Pine to Ocean Isle Beach route, Oct. 6-12.

With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on October 6th in Spruce Pine (October 5th is a travel and check-in day), and will arrive at Ocean Isle Beach on October 12th, with 900 bicyclists expected to participate. Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned for the towns of Lenoir, Statesville, Thomasville, Pittsboro, Benson and Elizabethtown.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only cross-state, fully-supported ride created in 1999 with the N.C. Division of Tourism (now Visit NC), Capitol Broadcasting Company, the N.C. Department of Transportation and North Carolina Amateur Sports as founding partners.

Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 24 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 800 North Carolina communities.

Online registration is open at www.ncsports.org and interested riders are encouraged to register early, to avoid missing out on the highlight of the year for bicycling in North Carolina.

In addition to the “Mountains to Coast” Tour, Cycle North Carolina will host the Coastal Ride in Washington, NC, April 26-28, 2024. Cycle North Carolina will also host its tenth annual Mountain Ride in Murphy, NC, August 2-4, 2024. Registration for both rides is open at www.ncsports.org.

Cycle North Carolina is presented by Retire NC. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: BODYARMOR, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Truist, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, Morningstar Law Group and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501c(3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the BODYARMOR State Games and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.