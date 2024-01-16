FAIRMONT — The Town of Fairmont had a full Heritage Center on Monday as resident successfully honored his memory with songs, spiritual messages and video memories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words and life. The Stop the Violence Group, a non-profit community based association founded in 2017, was tasked for a third straight year to plan and direct the tribute event. A full house heard spirited gospel music from the Voices of Robeson County Community Choir. Also, a presentation of recognition certificates were made to three local students for being named best unifiers at their respective schools. Those honored were Ryder Thompson, Amayra Grissett and Adrianna Southern. Other memorable tributes included comments by Robeson County Commissioner Vice Chair Pauline Campbell, Public Schools of Robeson County School Board member Melissa Davis-Ocean, and retired judge Vanessa Burton. Concluding the very successful event was a rousing message brought by Fairmont Star of Bethlehem pastor Rev. Sammy Shropshire, whose message of love for one another and helping someone else touched the hearts of the audience. As a final expression of appreciation Mayor Charles Kemp presented a plaque of appreciation in his name and that of Mayor Pro-Temp Clarence McNeills to the STV Group and its CEO Lashawanna Baker for continued efforts to rid the community of violence and offer support to all.

“I was extremely impressed by the planning and direction of this event by STV Group,” Kemp said. “For the third straight year their effort has resulted in a huge turnout and a rousing tribute to Dr. King. Dr. King was all about inclusiveness in his messages and today’s program

clearly showed that Fairmont cares about everyone and that everyone counts. Dr. King would have been very proud of what happened in Fairmont today.”

Rev. Sammy Shropshire guest speaker + crowd of 127 in hall Voices of Robeson County Choir/Fairmont Commissioner Heather Voices of Robeson County Choir in Action