LAUREL HILL — From movie nights to bingo to exercise classes, the Laurel Hill Community Center has become a space for the community to gather over the past year.

While the center had several events before fully opening to the public in 2022, the center officially opened its doors full-time on Jan. 13, 2023, and over the past year, the center has seen many Scotland County residents through its doors.

“It has been a fulfilling experience, and it feels surreal to have been fully open for a year,” said Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend. “We pride ourselves on providing a welcoming environment, and it has been wonderful to have met so many community members who have become our center regulars. Their consistent attendance has become a valued welcome each week. We have also hosted many rentals for birthday parties, baby showers, and reunions. It has been a pleasure to share in the community’s special events and watch as families make memories at the center.”

For Townsend, some of her favorite events held at the center over the last year included the Easter Egg Hunt obstacle course and the Trunk-or-Treat events.

“The reasons for this are twofold, one reason was that they were events with the greatest community participation,” Townsend said. “The other reason is because they brought so much joy to our community children. Their smiling faces are a true show of the event’s success.”

Over the last year, Townsend said some of the community’s favorite events throughout the year were the paint along nights with the Eagle room at the LHCC filled for both the Mother’s Day and winter paint along events. The weekly bingo nights have also been a success and have become a social gathering space.

“Socializing and meeting new people is a big aspect of why we enjoy our bingo hour,” Townsend said. “Our attendees have shown us great support by donating candy and attending big events. We have found ways to give back to them by hosting soup buffets and giving away monthly door prizes.”

However, as the center moves into 2024 there will be some changes in programs such as cutting the monthly movie night and replacing it with Fun Friday in hopes of bringing more teens in.

“The intent is to improve teen engagement in our Video Game Room,” Townsend said. “Ages 10 plus are welcome, and participants are encouraged to bring friends. For Fun Friday, we pair game room activities with an activity in our gym. There is no cost, and snacks are provided.”

As for events Townsend hopes to grow in 2024, the biggest one she hopes to see is growth for the Independence Day Golf parade, which this year will be paired with a food truck rally as well.

There will also be several new events in 2024, including a Super Hero Walk which will encourage participants to dress up as their favorite superhero during a mile walk or run and be a school supply drive for the local elementary and middle school.

“Make sure to join our Facebook page and follow along with what’s happening here,” Townsend said. “We are sure we have an event or activity that fits you.”

For more information, you can visit the Laurel Hill Community Center Facebook or call 910-773-1930.

Katelin Gandee is a freelance writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.