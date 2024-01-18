LUMBERTON – Two armed individuals robbed a Dollar General store and took the phones of customers inside the business on Monday, according to Lumberton Police and online accounts.

Authorities said the suspects fled in a light-colored Ford Flex/Freestyle vehicle.

Police officers had responded to the store at 206th 7th St. at about 9:40 p.m.

One suspect was reported to be dressed in black jeans, a black hoodie, a camouflage face mask; black shoes with red bottoms and purple tongues, and gloves with a Nike symbol emblazoned on them.

The other suspect, authorities said, was wearing a gray toboggan, a black face mask, a purple shirt, a blue jean colored jacket, black jeans and white low-top shoes.

Lumberton Police is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this case to please call Det. Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, McKinnon was said to already have left work for the day and unavailable.

