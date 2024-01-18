First time being held since January 2010

FAIRMONT – The town of Fairmont has scheduled a Youth Summit on Tuesday at the Fairmont/South Robeson Heritage Center on Main Street.

This marks the first time the town has held a similar event since January 2010.

Mayor Charles Kemp recalled that 150 people, including 30 young people, attended that meeting 14 years ago. “From that came the creation of a youth council at the high school,” he said of Fairmont High.

In his weekly mayor email, Kemp said, “The time is right and the need is clear to focus our community attention on our youth and their needs. This event is specifically designed to engage those attending by offering time in the hour-long program a chance to verbally participate in the ‘open microphone’ portion.

Kemp urges adults to gather up their kids and other youth they may be associated with at home, school, church and clubs, and attend the meeting.

Adults, too, will be able to participate during the open microphone part of the summit.

Five youth advocates have been selected to offer brief comments at the start of the program. They are: the Rev. Leslie Sessoms, Phostenia McCrimmon, Janice Faulk, the Rev. Sammy Shropshire and Heather Seibles, who is a member of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners.

They will deliver opening and preliminary remarks, Kemp said Thursday.

“Hopefully,” he added, “we’ll come up with some direction and guidance from the community. Either grants or appropriations from the state budget to build a youth center. A dedicated, full-blown youth council center.”

Fairmont needs to provide a better path for our youth, Kemp said in his email. “This is the first step along that path. Let’s take it together.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].