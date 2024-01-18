4 suspects arrested, charged; 1 more being pursued in investigation

RED SPRINGS – Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested four individuals and remain on the lookout for one more in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings and weapons violations in the Wakulla community.

Christopher Hardin, 18, and Heather Hardin, 38, of Red Springs and Dustin Jones, 18, of Maxton, were arrested in connection to the initial shooting, authorities said.

All three face charges of felony conspiracy and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Hardin and Jones are also charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Thomas B. Dial was also arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said, and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Heather Hardin and Christopher Hardin were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond; Jones was placed in the custody of the detention center under a $50,000 bond.

On Jan. 14, deputies were summoned to the 100 block of Chavis Road in Red Springs regarding reports that a home had been shot multiple times. On Jan. 15, the following night at around 8 p.m., deputies responded to another call for shots fired at the same residence.

Two days later, on Jan. 17, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Division and SWAT executed a search warrant at the 1000 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. That search was connected to the investigations from the days before.

Investigators found “a quantity of marijuana” and several guns, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, deputies continue to search for a fifth suspect, James Isaac Hardin, 20, of Red Springs.

Heather Hardin is reported to be the mother of James and Christopher Hardin.

A message left with the Sheriff’s Office early Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.

James Hardin is charged with felony conspiracy and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

He also is wanted in connection to a separate investigation for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure, citing fear and assault by pointing a gun.

The investigation remains active, and the Sheriff’s Office says more arrests and charges are likely.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of James Hardin or the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

