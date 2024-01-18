LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday tabled the consideration of a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a collective 700-plus-acre solar farm in a residential district until Feb. 5 during its regular monthly meeting.

Calvary Solar LLC is the applicant for the special use permit, and K.M. Biggs Inc. is the owner of the property that is located in the East Howellsville Township on Smith Mill, Denmark, Regan Church and Webb roads.

In early October, the Robeson County Board approved a special use permit to allow for the establishment of an approximately $125 million public utility facility, or solar farm as it is more commonly known, in another residential agricultural district in the area.

The solar farm, as described by a team representing Robeson Solar LLC and parent Applied Energy Services (AES) Clean Energy, would be constructed on a combined 1,307-acre tract of land about 2 ½ miles east of Lumberton. The location is bounded on the North by N.C. 41, on the West by Snake Road and on the East by the Old Allenton Road.

That request made 35 solar farms in operation or in construction in the county.

In other business:

–The board approved the consideration of a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a family cemetery in a residential agricultural district on a 13.93-acre tract of land on Mandrill Lane. Ricky Wayne Chavis is the applicant and landowner in the Saddletree Township.

– The board approved a request for a preliminary plat approval for Burns Road subdivision phase IV in a residential agricultural district on a 41.66-acre tract on Burns Road. The request was submitted by Martin & Martin Investments. Brad Martin is the applicant and landowner of the property in West Howellsville Township.

– The board did not take action on a Robeson County Planning Board recommendation that the Robeson County Recreational Vehicle Ordinance be adopted. Instead, the decision on the ordinance has been moved to Feb. 5.

The next scheduled Robeson County Board of Commissioners monthly meeting is Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.