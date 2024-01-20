LUMBERTON — Wind chill values are expected to fall into the single digits Saturday night throughout the greater Robeson County area, prompting the National Weather Service Friday to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook includes the following counties and areas:

Robeson

Bladen

Columbus

Inland and Coastal Pender

Inland and Coastal New Hanover

Inland and Coastal Brunswick

Marlboro County, South Carolina

Darlington County, South Carolina

Dillon County, South Carolina

Florence, County, South Carolina

Marion County, South Carolina

Williamsburg County, South Carolina

Horry County, South Carolina

Inland and Coastal Georgetown County, South Carolina

The mercury began falling Friday evening, however the Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Saturday through Thursday with the possible low “falling below 5 degrees in the coldest spots,” according to a prepared statement from National Weather Service forecasters stationed in Wilmington.

Saturday’s actual temperature is expected to be 18 degrees, but wind gusts expected up to 20 degrees will push the wind chill — also called the “feels like” temperature — into single digits.

A low of 18 degrees on Saturday would approach a record set in 1985, when the low was 9 degrees. Sunday’s record low is -1 degrees, set in 1922 according to NWS records.

On the other end of the scale, the record high for Jan. 20 was set in 1953, when local residents enjoyed T-shirt weather at 76 degrees.

And, the average high for today is 54.5 degrees; the low? 35.1 degrees.

Regardless, local residents should bundle up, bring pets inside and ensure outdoor water bowls are not frozen.

Mobile home dwellers or others living in homes with exposed crawl spaces, can follow these tips from yardibreeze.com:

1. Reverse the ceiling fans so warm temperatures near ceilings circulate down.

2. Ensure your water heater is working properly and is insulated

3. Let the faucets drip. Running water is much less likely to freeze than still water.

4. Never turn off the heat, even if you think you’re saving money. The cost of fixing broken pipes is surely more expensive than a slightly higher energy bill.

5. Provide adequate skirting. The plumbing under your home feels wind chill as well.

6. Crack open closets and cabinets to allow heat from the room into any kitchen and bathroom pipes.

7. Looking forward, it’s a good idea to stay on top of regular maintenance and repairs such as caulking around doors and windows, insulating plumbing or applying heat tape if needed.

Finally, give thanks that you live in the South, away from much of the rest of the country where very cold weather has become dangerous, even deadly.

According to Associated Press reports, two weeks of storms that have turned roads into icy death traps, frozen people to death from Oregon to Tennessee and caused power outages that could take weeks to fix continued to sock both coasts with another round of weather chaos still on the way.

The rain, snow, wind and bitterly cold temperatures have been blamed for at least 55 deaths in the U.S. over the past two weeks as a series of storms moved across the country. Schools and roads have closed, and air traffic has been snarled

There is hope. The forecast for next week calls for above average temperatures across almost the whole country, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavier-than-forecast snow fell in New York City, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., on Friday and Michigan City, Indiana, received 17 inches (43 centimeters) of lake-effect snow. But the biggest problems remained in places hit hard by storms earlier in the week.