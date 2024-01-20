LUMBERTON – The 42-year-old son of Robeson County Commissioner David Edge died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident a little more than a half-mile east of Lumberton.

David Lee “Davie” Edge II, of Lumberton, died as a result of the single vehicular accident on N.C. 211 East.

“He was a wonderful kid,” his father said Friday night of his only biological son.

“Due to the fact that we are all in a condition of complete and utter desperation, your prayers would be greatly appreciated. My sister, Julie Brooks Edge, is extremely appreciative of the comments, thoughts and prayers that she has received, and I wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of this fact,” the sister of Julie Brooks Edge has posted online.

Julie Brooks Edge is the wife of Davie Edge.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor said he had just left the senior David Edge’s home.

“Nobody knows what happened,” Taylor said. “I can’t comment on things that are hearsay. They really don’t know what caused it.”

Reading from the accident report on Friday, Sgt. S.C. Hunt of the Lumberton office of the State Highway Patrol said Davie Edge, who was driving a 2015 Ford pickup, struck an embankment after swerving to the right of the highway. He then struck a tree and overturned, Hunt said, before the truck came to a rest on its side, partially submerged in water.

Edge’s estimated speed was 70 mph in the 55 mph zone, Hunt said, and he was not restrained inside the vehicle.

The accident happened at 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

“He succumbed to injuries later on,” Hunt said. “He was trapped in the vehicle under water for an extended period of time.”

Edge was transported to UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton.

Edge’s father, David Edge, said his son had just been diagnosed with diabetes, and he wonders if perhaps he was experiencing high or low blood sugar at the time of the accident, which may have affected his state of mind.

“He may not have known he was driving,” his father said.

Taylor described Davie Edge as “just a friendly person to me. When he would ride by the store, he would throw up his hand. A very likable person.”

The younger Edge worked as a salesman, according to Taylor. “He worked several places. He was just a salesman selling different products.”

“That’s so sad,” he added.

The family is receiving care from Floyd Mortuary and Crematory of Lumberton.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. today (Saturday) at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, 809 E. 5th St., in Lumberton.

Edge’s obituary states that family visitation will also be held “other times at the home of his mother at 371 Windsor Road, Lumberton, and the home of his father at 1114 E. Powersville Road, Lumberton.

According to the obituary, the Stedman Church of God of Prophecy, 5371 N.C. 210, is holding a graveside service in Fayetteville at 2 p.m. Sunday. Davie Edge will be interred beside his infant brother, Lee Edge.

