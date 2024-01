Trintalina is a mixed breed dog who is is good on leash, good with other dogs, curious about cats, and LOVES people. She is friendly, affectionate, curious, loyal, playful, smart, dunny, and loves kisses. She is up to date on her vaccinations and is spayed . Her adoption fee is $250. Contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue in Lumberton at 910-740-6843.