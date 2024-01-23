Featured act is the soulful Ian Daviz & Divergent Sound

FAIRMONT – Tickets are on sale at the town of Fairmont water department for the planned “Val-N-Tunes” dinner/concert coming up in February.

Here’s your chance to launch Valentine’s Day early in accompaniment with the individual you’re proud to have on your arm.

The date is Friday, February 9, at 6 p.m. for the pre-concert meal and 7 p.m. for the soul music concert to be held at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center on Main Street.

The featured musical act – Ian Daviz & Divergent Sound – is being promoted as an eight-time Apollo winner who perform Motown, rhythm and blues, and Southern soul.

Admission is broken down into three ticket categories:

–VIP, which is directly in front of the stage. Only 24 of these priced tickets are available for $35 apiece;

–Reserved tables for dinner and concert priced at $30. Only 84 of these are available;

– Concert-only tickets go for $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

“They’re going pretty fast, so get yours soon,” reads publicity materials for the Val-N-Tunes program.

Val-N-Tunes is sponsored by Lee/Kemp Productions.

The town’s water department is located at 421 South Main St., Fairmont.