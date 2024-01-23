RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted December 2023 unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, unchanged from November’s revised rate. The national rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.3 of a percentage point from a year ago.

The number of people employed decreased 1,622 over the month to 5,093,994 and increased 131,769 over the year.

The number of people unemployed increased 3,085 over the month to 185,281 and decreased 12,762 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 2,100 to 4,951,900 in December.

Major industries throughout the state experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 2,500; Education & Health Services, 1,500; Professional & Business Services, 1,100; Government, 800; and Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 800.

Major industries throughout the state experiencing decreases were Other Services, 2,100; Information, 1,000; Financial Activities, 800; Construction, 600; and Mining & Logging, 100. Manufacturing employment remained unchanged.

Since December 2022, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 99,400 with the Total Private sector increasing by 82,400 and Government increasing by 17,000.

Major industries experiencing increases throughout the state were Education & Health Services, 35,000; Professional & Business Services, 23,100; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 21,000; Government, 17,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 11,300; Financial Activities, 2,700; and Mining & Logging, 200.

Major industries experiencing decreases throughout the state were Manufacturing, 4,000; Construction, 3,700; Other Services, 2,100; and Information, 1,100.

While county level unemployment figures won’t be made available until the last week of January, some hints at how Robeson County performed can be drawn from statewide figures. Traditionally unemployment rates in Robeson County have been 1.3% to 1.9% higher than state figures. So, if past performance predicts future reults, Robeson County’s jobless rate will be about 4.8%, which — like the state data — would be unchanged from November’s rate of 4.8% unemployment.

The actual rate will be made available on Jan. 31.