On Thursday I had settled into my recliner, laptop in lap, trying to think of a topic around which I could wrap 700 words when I suddenly realized I did not have my cell phone, and a quick search of my modest home failed to reveal it.

The urgency was that two weeks ago I downloaded a pedometer on my Droid – yep, Droid, not iPhone, but that is another column – meaning that every step taken during the search I would not get credit for so I was without inspiration. Incidentally, I was coming off a two-week high of 13,472 steps on Wednesday – that is 6.38 miles — and had established a goal of at least 13,473 on this day.

Making the best of a difficult situation, I figured I could get a column out of it, so I suspended the search, poured a second cup of coffee and took a seat and began chipping away at those 700 words.

I remember in 2018 going on a golf trip to Georgetown, South Carolina, with three college buddies and on Day 1 my cell phone bouncing out of the console of the golf cart, landing on a mat, and the screen taking on the appearance of a July Fourth fireworks display. I was editor of this newspaper at the time, and I told my buddies I could not be without a cell phone for long because I was just that damn important, and they said shut up and tee it up.

I grabbed a Bud Light and did as I was told, but struggled to relax and enjoy myself believing that someone somewhere was frustrated in their effort to ring me up so I could solve their problem.

It was the next day before I found a Verizon store, bought a new cell phone, since also deceased, and watched and prayed as the kind gentleman who was helping me systematically went through what remained of my old phone to retrieve data. He handed it to me, triumphantly telling me that he had retrieved all the data, including photos, text messages, records of phone calls, passwords, apps and on and on.

I then realized I had not received a single text or phone call during the 26 or so hours I was without a phone, leading me to question my very purpose in life. And this was before retirement.

I was deflated; my buddies were gleeful.

I was probably the last in my circle of friends to get a cell phone, finally doing so circa 2015, but now I stare at it as if I were 14, more evidence that I remain in a stage of evolution. In my defense, however, a person fully understands the extent that we depend on a cell phone only when it is missing.

To wit: Right now I cannot make or receive a phone call or text, I cannot take a photo, I cannot get 14 cents off a gallon of gasoline, I cannot get credit for steps taken, I cannot sketch a perfect rectangle, I cannot scan a ticket to enter the Dean Dome, I cannot follow my phone’s directions to a place I have not been before, I cannot burn 12 minutes of the time left in my life’s hourglass watching TikTok and I am only getting started.

If not for this laptop, I could not send or receive emails, check the web, send or receive money, craft a lineup on DraftKings, conduct banking business, find a recipe, order online something I can do without, and much, much more.

In fewer words, life is no longer tolerable, similar to what I imagine existence in the Third World would be but with climate control, indoor plumbing, a vehicle and good roads.

But I do have a laptop and while Word tells me I remain short of 700 words, I am in the vicinity and believe this is sufficient to fill the hole.

There is nothing left to do but resume the search, and it must commence without the advantage of a flashlight. I do have a time-saving strategy. I will begin the search with the last place I normally would look.

Got it. It was where I left it.

