Emerging Technology

Institute in Pembroke

caters to creative youth

PEMBROKE – When James Freeman visits with young people, he sees the unlimited potential of individual creativity.

”We’re all innovators,” the 41-year-old likes to say in varied ways.

Freeman is the founder and president of the Emerging Technology Institute that currently has locations in Red Springs and Pembroke.

In downtown Pembroke, the business is housed in the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Thomas Entrepreneurship HUB. There, the office space includes the institute’s roughly 4,000-square-foot X8 Lab.

The tenant space was once the home of Pates Supply, and Freeman said it has always served as a building that helps the community. There has always been a spirit about it, he noted.

“We’re about 70% done,” Freeman said Friday when it comes to the construction and design of the laboratory.

He hopes to have it open by the first of March.

Three STEM events have already been held, he said, and three more courses are being tested as the institute builds a curriculum.

“I don’t seek a return. I want the community to know we’re not going to charge for students to come in here and learn and be hands on with us in the evening times,” Freeman said. “I don’t want to have to worry about getting $10 from every mama and daddy.

“We’re so proud of the space (that) we’ve built for the community. I’m excited what the potential is going to be in the community,” he said of his hometown Pembroke. “The need is so great; I’m just inspired and feel led to open a place like this where folks can come here and do it. And students can understand that they can be creative at any age.

“And if you like technology, guess what? That’s awesome that you do,” he added. “It’s not the fact that you’re a nerd or a geek. In our world, guess what that is? That’s cool. You can call me a nerd. But guess what? I am.”

—-

ETI (Emerging Technology Institute) invests in the community with its educational STEM programs for schools, Freeman said.

STEM, an acronym for Science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is an umbrella term used to group together those distinct but related technical disciplines.

“It’s incredible. The opportunities here continue to amaze me,” said Nikki Strickland, a 20-year-old administrative specialist in her second week at the institute. “This is rare, and to have this opportunity in a little place like Robeson County amazes me. That’s the only word to describe it.”

She’s a senior at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, majoring in business management. The job helps build her portfolio.

“I do see growth in this company so I like it here,” Strickland said.

Over the past year, ETI has visited 60 institutions and seen over 12,000 students. “This year, he said, the institute is projected to see approximately 18,000 students.

ETI provides hands-on learning, with students having the opportunity to engage with drones, AI, 3D printing, cyber coding, programming and professional development, among others.

If an applicant is selected following the interview process, he said, the internship is paid for by the Under Secretary of Defense.

“This is a test and evaluation center for the Department of Defense,” he explained. “This is where we test and evaluate new technologies that the government is building, and we build for them. That’s been going on several years now.”

“I realized in my community, young people don’t have a place to explore ideas and be hands on with technology. Our community is limited with places to go and do things. To do STEM projects. To build robots. To build drones. To learn about AI,” Freeman said.

“Since I’m a defense contractor who does that for the government,” Freeman added, “I wanted to build a place where students could come in – young minds could come in – and be innovators. Because I believe I saw the excitement my daughter had, and it inspired me to do something.”

—

It was his daughter, he said, who first led him down this road.

“It all started with my daughter (Isabella), who is now 12,” said Freeman. “Last summer, I forced her to go to a cybersecurity camp at RCC (Robeson Community College). I told her, ‘I promise you’re going to love this.’ And she was hating it. It was a five-day camp. But by day four, she fell in love with it. She got to build robots. She got to hear from keynote speakers that came in on videoconferences. She got inspiration and was inspired.”

So, when he arrived to pick her up that evening, she was headed to a singing and theater class.

“She said, ‘I don’t want to do it no more.’ I said, ‘Noooooo. We spent four or five months on this, and we’ve been doing it on a regular basis. Why?’ She was like, ‘I want to do tech after school. So, she asked me to build a place. And this is what I built,” he said with obvious pride.

At the time, Freeman was sitting inside the dimly lit X8 Lab, with its long work tables placed in the center of the room. Sofas, a few individual desks with chairs share space with skateboards, caps and toboggans arranged on the wall, a truss of overhead lights that are able to change in brightness and color depending on one’s mood, and three pinball machines, including ones with “X-Men” and “The Fast and the Furious” themes.

The words “Young Innovator” are scrawled across the wall on a ghetto art painting.

Overall, a warm, relaxing environment is created for young minds tackling work projects.

“He designed this entire place by himself, and he’s very proud of it. Rightfully, so,” said 23-year-old Micah Ferguson, a senior at UNC-Pembroke whose aspiration in life is to build rockets. That stems from an early desire to become an astronaut. His studies at the college are concentrated in applied physics and computer programming.

Ferguson, who started working in the lab as an intern just last week, was working on a robot for NASA competition.

“I’m hoping to build a lot more experience,” he said of his involvement with ETI. “I’m helping with building a robot. We have a rocket club in school. James (Freeman) brought me in where he’s teaching me to build a rocket.”

The whole idea behind the X8 Lab is to create a simulated work environment.

“This is afterschool world,” Freeman said with a broad grin.

Students range from the fourth or fifth grades up to college, and the idea to have the young innovators placed with other students with a similar interest in STEM innovation sessions. To have them placed with like-minded students.

“In anything I’ve done in my life,” he said, “this lab is the most important project to date. I say that because it’s the most important thing in the community.”

