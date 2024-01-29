LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking certified law enforcement officers to serve within the patrol division and individuals interested in serving as detention officers, a news release said.

The Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy is scheduled to begin May 20 at Robeson Community College in Lumberton.

“We also seek qualified applicants but not yet certified officers for either position,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an online news release. “If accepted, non-certified qualified applicants would be hired and receive a full-time salary and pay while attending the 17-week state-mandated Basic Law Enforcement Training program or the five-week state-mandated training related to detention officer applicants.

According to the release, full-time patrol deputies and detention officers work only 14 days a month on 12-hour shifts. Multiple overtime opportunities are available daily throughout the county and within the detention center.

If you meet the following qualifications, you are eligible to apply:

–Must be at least 20 years old on the first day of work;

–Must be a citizen of the United States;

–Must have a high school diploma or equivalent;

–Must possess or be able to possess a North Carolina driver’s license;

–For a limited time, qualified patrol deputy applicants will be considered that live no more than 30 miles outside of Robeson County. Detention officers may live in or outside of the county with no restrictions;

–Must not have been convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor;

–No Giglio issues. (Typically, Giglio issues arise for law enforcement officers when they have been accused of some form of dishonesty in their professional life.);

–Other in-house requirements will be discussed with potential applicants by the agency recruiter.

Entry level salary and benefits for deputies/detective include but are not limited to:

–$44,965.00 starting salary;

–5% additional pay for advanced certificate;

–Additional percentages available for experience;

–Take-home patrol car;

–Paid overtime;

–Paid vacation / sick leave;

–Paid holidays;

–Paid on-the-job training;

–Paid insurance;

–Paid parental leave;

–County retirement;

–401k benefits plus an automatic 5% contribution by the county, regardless of if the employee contributes;

–$20,000.00 insurance policy provided to employees for free.