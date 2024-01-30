PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke will soon offer enrollment management and other student-centered support outside regular business hours.

Beginning February 6, the Enrollment Management and Student Affairs divisions will maintain evening hours every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in a continued effort to provide students with the resources they need.

Current and prospective students are encouraged to visit the following offices for assistance: Undergraduate Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Jones Wellness Desk, Career Center, Global Engagement, Student Center Info Desk, Housing and Residence Life and Academic and Military Outreach (remotely).

“UNCP is committed to student success, and we understand that many of our students are employed or have other commitments that prevent them from utilizing our resources during the typical work hours”, said Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. “Part of that commitment is being available to all students at a time convenient for them.”

For questions or for more information, call 910.521.6255.