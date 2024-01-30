LUMBERTON – A 55-year-old Parkton woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on December 23 on Howell Road north of Lumberton.

Kathryn Appel Johnson was a 1986 graduate of South View High School. She was a preschool and kindergarten teacher for 25 years before retiring for health reasons.

The accident happened at 4:38 p.m.

Johnson was traveling east on Howell Road in a 2014 Honda when a 2009 Pontiac driven by Chelsey Graham, 28, of Fairmont, disregarded a stop sign on State Road 96 and collided into Johnson’s vehicle, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Johnson died on the scene, Trooper Donald Tubbs said Tuesday.

Graham was air-lifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. She has since been released.

Graham had three children in her vehicle, Tubbs said. They suffered minor injuries.

She has been charged with misdemeanor death, misdemeanor child abuse, no child restraint and stop sign violation.

