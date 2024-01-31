Staff report

LUMBERTON – A suspended teacher with Public Schools of Robeson County, who was arrested and charged Tuesday after authorities said he sent inappropriate photos and texts to a student at Purnell Swett High School, was taken back into custody Wednesday morning following a court hearing, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At his first appearance on Wednesday, Robeson County District Court Judge Leah Lanier modified the bond for Wyvis Oxendine Jr., 34, of Pembroke, increasing it from $100,000 unsecured to $500,000 secured.

The initial bond was set Tuesday before Oxendine was released by the magistrate to his attorney.

The modification in the bond allowed for Oxendine to be taken back into custody until he can make bail under the new bond conditions.

During the hearing, news accounts report, Robeson County Assistant District Attorney Edward Englestad expressed concern about Oxendine being released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Oxendine has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“I am thankful that the District Court judge saw the need to place a secured bond on the suspect and understands the seriousness of offenses against children,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in Wednesday’s release. “This investigation is far from over, and while I understand the rights of a suspect, the victim and the family in this particular case have been traumatized enough and need to see that law enforcement — as well as our judicial system — are standing by them during this difficult time.

In a Tuesday news release, Wilkins had expressed his dissatisfaction with the original unsecured bond:

“To be clear, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had no say in this suspect being released on an unsecured bond. In fact, unbelievably, Oxendine did not complete his booking into the detention center due to being released to his attorney by a magistrate.

“The charges speak for themselves,” he said in the release, “as will the evidence in this case.”

Wilkins has encouraged any student or former student who is a victim of sexual assault to contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak with investigators.

The investigation remains active. Investigators are following up with information that has been obtained over the past two days.

The case is being investigated by the Juvenile Division of the Sheriff’s Office. The county District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or any other case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-6701-3170 or 910-671-3100.