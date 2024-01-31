LUMBERTON – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started developing a safety plan through a task force committed to reducing traffic deaths in Robeson County.

The task force, called Robeson County Vision Zero task force, “will partner with local officials, law enforcement and state highway leaders to create a comprehensive strategy that seeks to reduce highway deaths, serious injuries, raise awareness of transportation safety risks, and identify and prioritize highway safety improvements,” the state department said in a news release.

A year ago, 65 people died in crashes across Robeson County, according to preliminary data by the state DOT’s Traffic Safety Unit. That figure compares to 66 traffic deaths countywide in 2022, the department added.

“We welcome a fresh look at the crashes taking place in our county, and what strategies and safety projects we should pursue to save more lives,” Grady Hunt, the task force chairman and area’s representative on the N.C. Board of Transportation, said in the release.

Hunt established the task force in 2018 to include several local leaders.

On January 25, members of the task force began work on the plan, which involves public outreach, input from stakeholder groups and a thorough review of crashes and other data, according to the state DOT.

The department’s Mobility and Safety Division will help guide the safety action plan.

Brian Mayhew, the state traffic engineer, told the group the plan would be finalized next year.