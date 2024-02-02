PEMBROKE – The town of Pembroke will soon be home to a new seven-days-a-week walk-in medical urgent care center, and there are those who live in the area who have remarked how the facility is badly needed when it comes to serving the local populace.

Carolina QuickCare, at 8116 N.C. 711, is “coming soon,” reads an online website for the business. “Opening early 2024.”

Helen Holthaus, director of marketing for the Raleigh-headquartered business, said Wednesday that “we’re aiming now for March 4.”

The Pembroke location remains under construction.

The company, which currently owns and operates about 11 locations, promotes itself as “the fastest growing urgent care and family practice to open in North Carolina with several new locations opening across the state.”

Statewide, according to the website, another 13 clinics are coming soon to North Carolina. Those include the Pembroke site that sits off one of the primary thoroughfares into town.

Carolina QuickCare is privately owned and operated by a management team.

“We like to basically help a community that needs additional healthcare. That’s pretty much why,” Holthaus said when asked why Pembroke was selected as a location for one of the medical clinics. “We saw Pembroke as a great place to be part of the community and provide additional healthcare. We saw a need in the community, and we wanted to help out as soon as we can.”

The center will have one provider on the clock every day and could have two, depending on the volume of incoming patients, she said. Mostly, nurse practitioners will help fill the ranks of the staff of about five on a daily basis. A manager will also be on duty.

Online, Carolina QuickCare states that it is “committed to providing exceptional service with convenient hours to all. We offer prompt, compassionate care and cost-effective treatment. Medical care when you need it quickly!”

“No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare,” the company adds, “but patients can check in online ahead of time if that option is preferred.”

At this time, it appears that Pembroke only offers two urgent care clinics: UNC Health Urgent Care at Pembroke on West Third Street and Pembroke Family Practice Center on South Jones Street. Those are the only ones posted online.

Soon, Carolina QuickCare will offer residents another option.

Holthaus said the company likes “to give back to the community. We’re not going to turn anybody away. We take almost all insurances. We have payment plans. We like to take care of the community. We like to participate in the community. Just being part of the community is something where we stand out more than some (urgent cares).”

The medical center is hiring staff at this time, Holthaus said. All the current opportunities are posted on the Carolina QuickCare website under the careers page.

