FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 1, 2024

LUMBERTON, NC – Sweethearts save lives.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, one of the best gifts you can give others to show your love and support, is the gift of life.

When you give blood on February 13 at Robeson Community College, you will have an opportunity to save up to three lives and make a difference throughout our community.

No one ever knows the day or the time that they will need a blood transfusion or when a loved one may be involved in an accident requiring a medical emergency, which is why giving blood for Valentine’s Day Eve, the best way you can ensure an adequate supply is available during those moments you and family may need it the most.

As an incentive, The Blood Connections is offering $50 in rewards for each donor who gives. So you will have an opportunity to save lives and enjoy an added bonus that you can use to treat yourself or your loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

The blood drive will be held from 10am-3pm in the Student Center, Building 13, on the main campus of Robeson Community College in Lumberton. To make an appointment, please visit https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/227805.

To prepare for your visit, please remember to eat a hearty and healthy meal and drink at least 16 ounces of water prior to arriving. Also, be sure to bring your donor card or a photo ID with your date of birth such as a license or passport.