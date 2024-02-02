PET OF THE WEEK

Dickens is a sweet domestic shorthair mix. This 1-year-old kitten gets along with her sister Peaches, and she is ready to find her furever home. She has been spayed, is heartworm negative and is up to date on her vaccines. She is very cat and child friendly and we believe she’d do well with dogs with the proper introduction. She is bonded with her sister, Peaches and they’d love to be adopted together. Her adoption fee is $50 ($30 if adopted with her sister). Contact the Robeson County Humane Society ast 910-738-8282 for more information.