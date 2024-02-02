LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council members voted Thursday to table the second vote on a revision to the city’s begging ordinance to next month’s meeting after discussion about the safety risks of panhandlers at busy intersections and calls from the Robeson County Church and Community Center for the city’s aid in their efforts to help the unsheltered.

Revisions to the existing ordinance require affirmative votes after being presented in two separate City Council meetings; the board gave first approval in January’s meeting. Originally, the proposed revisions would ban panhandling in all public right of ways and also “aggressive panhandling,” which includes repeated solicitation or panhandlers following an individual.

City Attorney Holt Moore found that the part regarding right of ways was too broad, and “whittled it down” to four of the busiest intersections in the city, where panhandlers often stand on narrow traffic islands, presenting an unsafe traffic situation. These intersections include: Roberts Avenue at Elm Street and Highland Avenue; Roberts Avenue at Fayetteville Road; Fayetteville Road at Jackson Court and Wintergreen Court; and Fayetteville Road at Liberty Hill Road and Barker Ten Mile Road. The proposed revision also states no one shall solicit from any median less than six feet wide, in compliance with the state statute on panhandling which prohibits impeding traffic.

“(Motorists) feel like they’re endangering not only the person who’s standing in the road, but the person who’s driving, because if that person steps off that island into the pathway of a car, and gets struck and killed, then the driver is liable,” Councilman Leroy Rising said. “I absolutely understand that this situation is epidemic throughout the entire country, not just Lumberton, especially in poverty-stricken areas. But we have to look at the fact the ordinance is already there … the revision pertains to certain intersections where folks are standing and endangering their lives and endangering the motoring public.”

Rising initially asked Moore if the city’s existing begging ordinance could be modified to include the part banning it in these intersections.

“I just can’t tell you, right off the top of our heads, if you carve a third of this ordinance out, which will have the effect of matching it up with our existing ordinance that it meshes and works,” Moore said. “We could look at that for next month. I’d either say table it until next month to address the goal you’re setting, or pass the whole thing.”

This came after multiple officials from the Robeson County Church and Community Center spoke on the decriminalization of homelessness, and the group’s efforts to attempt to build a homeless shelter in the city, something they believe city officials aren’t fully on board with.

Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC’s executive director, spoke first during the public comment period at the start of the meeting. She reviewed a timeline of meetings with city officials who said they supported RCCCC’s efforts to provide transitional housing, but also cited a Border Belt Independent story, which appeared in the Jan. 27 edition of The Robesonian, in which Moore stated “Honestly, we don’t want to spend several hundred thousand dollars to have it empty,” which was her first indiciation of any hesitiation from the city.

“In this room, there are many experts — experts at the law, at building, at designing, at policing, and any number of disciplines,” Goodwin said. “But we are the experts at helping, and we’ve come to ask you to allow us to do just that.”

Later in the meeting, Moore provided clarification that nothing is a done deal and citing a “breakdown of communciation on our part.”

“I just explained (in the BBI article) some of the concerns we had in trying to move it forward,” Moore said. “I hope we can have continuing, ongoing productive conversations, because we certainly value what you’re doing in the community.”

During the public hearing specifically regarding the proposed begging ordinance revisions, Brittany Love, the director of systemic programming for RCCCC, also spoke.

“Criminalizing homelessness does nothing but create more criminals and less opportunities for them to ever find and maintain stability,” Love said.

Love cited a state law passed in 2021 which decriminalizes local ordinances, stating individuals should not be convicted for violations if there are no new violations within 30 days or if there is evidence of a good-faith effort to seek assistance to address underlying factors such as unemployment, homelessness, mental health or substance abuse.

“I am here to tell you today to tell you that, with or without passing this modified ordinance, every single unsheltered individual that contacts the Church and Community Center about a local ordinance violation will have proof of a good-faith effort by the time their case comes to court,” Love said.

She went on to state that the county’s only homeless shelter, Lumberton Christian Care, is a “wonderful resource” but is only transitional, does not take in any individual who does not have identification and does not provide advanced support such as case management, long-term housing assistance, work-force development, transportation or clothing, among others.

“We proposed a solution to all of these problems, and met with Lumberton’s management team in early August, along with a detailed budget,” Love said. “We’ve recently been made aware that this request, in its detail, has not come across your desks.”

She also asked that future court dates for local ordinance violations be moved to the Robeson County Courthouse downtown, and away from the RCC Annex location, as it is a difficult location to walk to.

No members of Council directly responded Love’s comments, with most of the ensuing discussion largely focused on the specific detail of panhandlers in busy intersections, but some members did indicate a desire to help with RCCCC’s mission.

“Maybe we can help address some of the issues that they’re having and find ways to help with them, along with keeping everyone safe too,” Councilwoman Karen Higley said. ‘

Rising ultimately made the motion to table the second approval of the revised ordinance. The city wants to take the RCCCC comments under consideration and are “just going to look at it one more time” regarding banning panhandling in the specified intersections, Moore told The Robesonian.

The city did give a second approval to another revised ordinance, the city’s graffiti ordinance. Council recently passed the first reading of this, but new state legislation requires a second reading on any ordinance involving a misdemeanor as a penalty option. Approval was given with no further discussion; the fine for graffiti in the city will be $500.

Rezoning request tabled

Council also tabled a rezoning request for a property located off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Platt Lane.

The request is to rezone the parcel from R-7 residential-single family duplex to B-4 business-general commercial for the operation of a special events venue.

Councilman John Cantey and others on the board expressed concerns about the lack of a site plan for the venue; Cantey stated he has a petition with 22 signatures from neighbors concerned about potential noise or security issues that could be presented, with the property as little as 50 feet from some residences, and surrounded in three directions by residential areas.

The location is also in a flood plain, which raises concerns about any potential structure to be built.

Cantey stated that anything approved by Council on Thursday could not be revised with conditions at a later date, so the best option would be for the applicant, Alice McLean, to come back to Council with a site plan at a future meeting. He also recommended to McLean that she seek feedback from neighbors in the area.

Other business

Other notable business included:

— Council accepted the Transportation Reserve Grant awarded by the state legislature to the Lumberton Regional Airport for $10 million, to be used for capital improvements to the facility. In an unrelated item, the airport’s purchase of a pickup truck for $48,461.48 was also approved.

— Two items regarding the I-95 floodgate project were pulled from the agenda regarding the pile load testing phase of the project. This one specialized component was broken out from the rest of the project, but the city sought bids twice and did not receive any bidders. While this presents potential problems meeting qualifications for N.C. Economic Development Association funding, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said the project remains well-funded and will continue to move forward.

— Council granted permission for the Lumberton Police Department to apply for and accept the 2025 Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant for $152,387. If awarded, this would provide funding for the department’s DWI enforcement program for a fifth year.

— Council approved the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Charger by the Lumberton Police Department for $35,328.69, replacing a recently totaled Dodge Charger that was part of the department’s inventory.

— Council approved Public Works projects including the purchase of a lift station pump for $18,432, the purchase of a Caterpillar D4 bulldozer for $265,000 and the amendment of a professional services agreement with The Wooten Company to increase the final contract price from $130,078 to $154,130.

— Council approved the recommendation of Main Street Lumberton Advisory Board to name the downtown pocket park as Elm Street Pocket Park.

— Council approved the $989,400 bid of Smith’s Refrigeration of Lumberton to replace the HVAC system at City Hall. A generator costing $262,055.46 and a smaller emergency generator costing $25,000 were also approved for purchase.

— Cornell Underwood was appointed to the ABC Board, replacing Ericka Jones Whitaker.

