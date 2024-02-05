LUMBERTON – The North Carolina Department of Transportation remains in the demolition phase of construction work on the downtown bridge project where N.C. 72 crosses over the Lumber River.

That’s the one that locals often refer to as the 2nd Street bridge – a primary route into downtown Lumberton.

The existing 295-foot concrete bridge is nearly 90 years old, dating back to 1934 when N.C. 72 was created, running from Red Springs to U.S. 74 outside of Lumberton.

Since September 21, 2023, motorists have been detoured around the West Second Street bridge, using West Fifth and North Water streets.

As Mike Parker says, its replacement will be very similar to the present one.

Parker, who works out of the state DOT’s Lumberton office, serves as resident engineer for Division 6.

Work on the project got underway on August 28, 2023.

On Monday, Parker said, “Right now, we’re still tearing out the old bridge. We have to do demolition of the existing structure. We have to do that in phases so we don’t drop any concrete in the water. Demolition on structures – especially over rivers – they take longer because they’re more awkward or time consuming to access the pieces to remove them.

“We’re still in the demolition phase.”

The department says the replacement bridge will be wider, safer and more efficient for the annual daily traffic count of 13,500 vehicles that cross over the bridge going in and out of the city.

“We’re taking out the old bridge and will be constructing a new bridge,” Parker said. “The new bridge will be up to date with the latest safe innovations, wider lanes, the most current guardrail and road grading so that the road leading into it is going to be able to carry more traffic versus the existing structure.”

Now, when you’ve got that left turn lane, he noted, if you’re coming east and you want to take a left to go back down Water Street – back to the roundabout – you couldn’t get to the turn lane because there just weren’t enough lane width,” he said. “Well, now, the bridge will actually be much wider and will be able to accommodate more traffic, according to Parker.

The turn lane, he added, will have more capacity.

The work has a staggered completion date. The completion date for the actual structure is scheduled May 1, 2025. At that point, traffic will be allowed on the bridge.

But the overall completion date, Parker continued, is expected to be October 28, 2025.

“The last six months is just waiting for the grass to grow. Be sure we’ve got a good stand of vegetation before we close the project out,” he said. “But for all practical purposes, the completion date to get traffic on the structure is May 1, 2025.”

Right now, he said, the construction work is on target.

While the existing bridge has a 28-foot-wide width, the new one will be 40-foot wide with a 5-foot sidewalk on each side.

The replacement will have similar features as the old one, including classic bridge rail with ornamental guardrail similar to the present rail barrier.

“We don’t build them like that anymore,” he said. “But because it’s decorative, it will have the same aesthetics. It’s going to have decorative lighting cast into the bridge rail like the old bridge.”

Other features will include:

–A 14-foot travel lane in each direction;

– The addition of a 12-foot center turn lane that will allow the contractor to add a left-turn lane at the signalized intersections on either end of what was formerly a two-lane bridge;

The city of Lumberton, the state DOT said in a news release, is slated to install the lighting before the bridge opens to traffic.

