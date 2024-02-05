PARKTON – A 20-year-old Fayetteville man was killed Friday morning in a single vehicle accident on Davis Bridge Road outside of Parkton, the N.C. State Highway Patrol says.

Jonathan Delacruz Hernandez, of the 5300 block of Bayleaf Drive, died on the scene after being partially ejected from the vehicle.

The State Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

It appeared that Hernandez was heading toward the Hoke County line, traveling north on Davis Bridge Road about 100 feet from the county line, said State Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Tubbs. Hernandez veered off the roadway to the right, oversteered and crossed the centerline, Tubbs said. He then traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a post. Following the impact, Tubbs added, Hernandez struck a ditch, causing him to overturn and strike a fence and building.

