Suspect has been serving as non-faculty coach at South Robeson Middle

LUMBERTON – A former substitute teacher with South Robeson Middle School has been charged with multiple sex offenses that took place over the past year, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect has been serving as a non-faculty coach at the school, authorities said.

David Alexander Goins, 32, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14 or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim; statutory sexual offense of a person who is 13, 14 or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim; sexual activity with a student; indecent liberties with a student; and indecent liberties with a child, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“Investigations such as this that involve children are simply disgusting,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the release. “This suspect was in a position of influence over a 7th-grade student and utilized that position in taking advantage of it for his own desires. I have personally seen much of the evidence in this case, and it is sad and disturbing. And, as I stated in a previous case, the evidence speaks for itself.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the department’s investigators received recent information regarding a relationship between the teacher and student that started when she was in the 7th grade during the 2022-2023 school year.

Goins was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $3 million secured bond, authorities said.

Just last week, a current suspended teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County was arrested and charged by Sheriff’s Office investigators after search warrants were executed at two residences that he is associated with.

On January 22, a staff member at Purnell Swett High School informed deputies that alleged inappropriate photographs and text were sent from a teacher to a student at the school, the Sheriff’s Office said. Juvenile investigators conducted several interviews and search warrants during their follow-up investigation.

Wyvis Oxendine Jr., 34, of Pembroke was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, authorities said.

“Our investigators are continuing to monitor social media sites and following up on tips regarding allegations such as this,” Wilkins said in the latest release. “We are asking that any student or former student who is a victim of sexual abuse or assault to please contact our agency or utilize our agency app, click on the school you attend and follow the prompts for submitting a tip.

“I also encourage all parents or guardians to talk with their child and let them know this is not OK,” the sheriff said, “and to come forward if a similar incident has occurred. We are not here to judge them. We are here to help.”

Use the links below and download the Sheriff’s Office app. Click on “Schools,” find your school and submit an email or tip.

Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ocv.a922

iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/…/robeson-county…/id6456040437

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said, and more charges are likely.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Juvenile Divisions.

Anyone with information about the case or any other case can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.