LUMBERTON – After a previous attempt before city leaders, Cavalry Solar LLC received the green light to establish a solar farm in the East Howellsville Township after passing muster with the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

The board voted 5-2 to approve the limited liability company’s request for a special use permit to build the solar farm on an approximately 700-acre tract of land in a residential agricultural district.

Calvary Solar LLC is the applicant for the special use permit, and K.M. Biggs Inc. is the owner of the property that is located on Smith Mill, Denmark, Regan Church and Webb roads.

On Jan. 18, the board tabled the consideration of a special use permit to allow for the establishment of the public utility facility until Feb. 5.

Currently, 35 solar farms are in operation or undergoing construction in the county.

In other business, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners:

— Approved by a 7-0 vote a rezone request from residential agricultural district to residential district on a 1.13-acre tract on Old Landing Road in the Pembroke Township.

Kelvin Elk is the applicant for the special use permit, and Elk and Kristen Elk Maynor are the owners of the property.

— Approved a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a small engine and mechanic shop on a 1.0-acre tract of land in the Sterlings Township.

The property is zoned a residential agricultural district.

The business would be located at the corner of South Creek and Indian Swamp roads.

Christopher Campbell submitted the request; Campbell and Leigh Anna Campbell are the property owners.

— Approved by a 7-0 vote a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a used car dealership and body shop in the St. Pauls Township.

With the property designated as a residential agricultural district, the business would be located on a 1.05 tract of land on U.S. 301 North.

Doni Yanuario Ramirez was the applicant submitting the request, and Ramirez and Patricia Nereyda M. Vasquez are the landowners.

— Tabled until February 19 by a 7-0 vote a similar request for the establishment of a used car dealership and mechanic shop in the St. Pauls Township. This, too, is planned for a residential agricultural district location on U.S. 301 North in the St. Pauls Township.

In this case, the business would operate on a 11.62-acre tract of land.

The request was submitted by Angelica Garcia; Garcia and Rose Emilia Vigil are the landowners.

— Denied a special use permit to allow for the establishment of an event venue in a residential agricultural district on a 9.67-acre tract on Pleasant Meadow Road.

Property owner Demonica Nealy made the board request.

The next scheduled Robeson County Board of Commissioners monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected]