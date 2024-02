LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 32-year-old Lumberton man.

Justin Cunningham, of Lumberton, was last seen driving a blue 2012 Nissan Altima on Thursday in Lumberton.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Cunningham as 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cunningham is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.