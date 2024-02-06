PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke junior Magally Ortiz-Rojas was selected as one of only eight students for the inaugural cohort of the North Carolina Civic Impact Fellowship.

Sponsored by North Carolina Campus Engagement, the fellowship is a new statewide program that recognizes exceptional students with demonstrated civic engagement leadership abilities and empowers them to design a project that will impact their campus’ civic life.

Ortiz-Rojas was nominated by Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and other university administrators. A political science major from St. Pauls, Ortiz-Rojas is an active participant in the civic life on campus. She serves as vice president of the Student Government Association, student service leader for Democratic Engagement, chancellor ambassador and Model UN team leader. She previously served as a student service leader for the CARE Resource Center.

During her time at UNCP, Ortiz-Rojas has been a role model and inspiration for students interested in getting involved to make a difference in the community. She has led campus-wide democratic engagement efforts, resulting in a 50% increase in student voter registration. She helped develop a community garden to provide fresh produce and reduce food costs for low-income families by donating produce from the garden to the local food bank.

Other civic engagement achievements include her role in coordinating events that raised $10,000 for the UNCP CARE Recourse Center and her leadership in implementing campus environmental sustainability efforts to reduce the university’s ecological footprint.

In his support letter, Cummings said, “Magally’s ability to lead her peers is genuinely exceptional. She sets a powerful example by actively participating in teaching initiatives, conveying the value of volunteering through effective communication and inspiring peers to engage in meaningful projects.”

For the next 18 months, Ortiz-Rojas and her cohort members will have students engage in skill-building training, attend a leadership camp and present a project capstone. This marks the second time Ortiz-Rojas’ has been recognized at the state level. She was named the 2023 Community Impact Award recipient for her commitment and contribution to civic and community engagement. NC Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of 39 colleges and universities committed to educating students about civic and social responsibility.

